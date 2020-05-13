It’s official! Virginia will enter Phase One on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam just announced that Virginia will will indeed enter Phase One on Friday.

This was the plan, but the governor had previously stated if conditions changed, he would push back that date.

While most of Virginia moves into Phase One, Northern Virginia will be able to remain in Phase Zero until May 29, despite the rest of the state moving into Phase One.

As of Wednesday, there are 26,746 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 927 people have died.

