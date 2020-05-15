What’s News Today: college graduations, Phase One

Road work could impact your commute today in Lynchburg. Between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Timberlake Road, between Candlewood Court and Old Graves Mill Road will be down to one lane as crews install a new power line.

Local malls are reopening today, but with limited hours. Valley View and River Ridge Malls will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Tanglewood is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. New River Valley Malls hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Valley View Mall says its putting several measures in place to keep you safe. Groups of ten or more are prohibited in common areas. Seating will be limited in the food court to allow for social distancing. The children’s play area, benches and drinking fountains are all closed.

Centra College of Nursing holds a drive-thru graduation today. 54 nursing students will receive their diplomas. Professors will be there to cheer them on.

Virginia Senator Mark Warner will speak to the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance today. He will talk to about moving Virginia forward. Some topics of discussion are the Payroll Protection Plan, Small Business Administration loans and unemployment.

Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington opens today. Dolittle, starring Robert Downey, Jr. Will be shown. Admission this weekend is $10 per car. The concession stand will not be open.

A COVID-19 test site opens today in the New River Valley. The Virginia Department of Health will set up at Blacksburg High School from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The site is closed to the public. You will need an authorization letter from the health department and an appointment.

Patrick Henry Community College holds its graduation virtually today. The ceremony will take place this morning at 10 a.m. on Facebook.

Virginia Tech holds its commencement virtually today. Pre-ceremony fun, including videos from alumni and families will be played starting at 6:15 p.m. The ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m. You can watch it on the Virginia Tech website.

Some of Roanoke’s Greenways reopen today. The Garden City, Tinker Creek and Lick Run Greenways are now open. The Roanoke River Greenway will open on Tuesday. The trails closed on April 3rd.