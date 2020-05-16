Crews battle structure fire in Montgomery County Saturday afternoon
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The Montgomery County Emergency Services is on scene of a structure fire on Peppers Ferry Rd Saturday afternoon.
They say as of right now, there are no injuries.
People are asked to avoid the area until its clear.
