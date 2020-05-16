86ºF

Crews battle structure fire in Montgomery County Saturday afternoon

Crews on scene of a structure fire in Montgomery County
Crews on scene of a structure fire in Montgomery County (Montgomery County Emergency Services)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The Montgomery County Emergency Services is on scene of a structure fire on Peppers Ferry Rd Saturday afternoon.

They say as of right now, there are no injuries.

People are asked to avoid the area until its clear.

