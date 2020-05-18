N.C. police chase ends in Franklin County after woman reportedly fired shots into a building

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. – A North Carolina woman is facing charges after a police chase ended in Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police.

Officers with Virginia State Police were told around 8:30 p.m. that deputies from Rockingham County, North Carolina were chasing a 2015 Jeep Patriot north on US-220 they say fired a gun into a building.

North Carolina authorities stopped their pursuit in Henry County when they lost sight of the Jeep, and Virginia State Police took over. Troopers say they found the Jeep on US-220 near Martinsville in Henry County.

Authorities say they tried to pull over the Jeep, but the driver sped off, reaching 100 mph at on point. According to Virginia State Police, authorities were able to stop the car with a tire deflation device at the intersection of US-220 and Rt. 40 in Rocky Mount.

With the help of K-9s, authorities were able to find the gun they believe Ward used in the shooting in North Carolina, which they say was thrown from the Jeep in Henry County during the chase.

The driver, Heather Marie Ward, 25, of Eden, N.C. was taken into custody without incident, according to Virginia State Police.

Ward has been charged with felony elude and reckless driving by Virginia State Police. Other charges are pending in North Carolina.