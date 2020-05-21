One person dead after ATV, SUV crash in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – An 83-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bedford County on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just after 2:45 p.m. on Route 714, west of Route 784, according to the Virginia State Police.

A Kabota ATV failed to yield the right of way while crossing Route 714 and was hit by a Subaru Forrester which was traveling west on Route 714, according to state police.

The driver of the ATV, 83-year-old Herbert Martin of Bedford, died at the scene. He was not searing a seat belt, according to state police.

The driver of the Subaru was 60-year-old Russel Alden of Bedford. Alden was wearing his seat belt and was not hurt.

Virginia State Police is investigating.