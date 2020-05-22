Delays on I-81 North in Rockbridge County after tractor-trailer hits ambulance
Near mile marker 194
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A crash on I-81 North involving an ambulance is causing delays on Thursday evening.
A tractor-trailer hit an ambulance near mile marker 194.7 in Rockbridge County, according to the Lexington Fire Department.
As of 8:14 p.m., traffic was backed up about four miles and the northbound left shoulder and left lane were closed, according to VDOT.
**UPDATE** All LFD Personnel are ok. I-81 NB 194 MM shut down. LFD ambulance hit by a tractor trailer. No further details at this time.Posted by Lexington Fire Department, VA on Thursday, May 21, 2020
