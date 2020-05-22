68ºF

Lynchburg closes parts of Percival’s Island due to James River flooding

Magdala Louissaint, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg has closed the beach at Percival’s Island until further notice.

This comes after the heavy rain we’ve received in the last three days.

City leaders said the James River is near flooding and the water is moving fast.

The city has closed the earthen part of the trail too and want people to stay away from the water.

