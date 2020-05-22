Lynchburg closes parts of Percival’s Island due to James River flooding
City wants people to stay away from water
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg has closed the beach at Percival’s Island until further notice.
This comes after the heavy rain we’ve received in the last three days.
City leaders said the James River is near flooding and the water is moving fast.
The city has closed the earthen part of the trail too and want people to stay away from the water.
