Philpott Lake overflows its spillway for the first time in history

The dam was built in 1948, began hydropower production in 1953

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Danville, Philpott Dam
Philpott Lake flowed over its spillway for the first time in the dam's history early on May 22, 2020. (Chris Powell / U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

BASSETT, Va. – All the recent rain we’ve received has caused a historic moment at Philpott Dam.

The dam was built in 1948, began hydropower production in 1953 and for the first time ever, the lake overflowed its spillway.

The dam is doing what it was built to do and there is no danger of dam failure, according to the US Army Corps of Engineers.

In an abundance of caution, USACE has sent engineers to Philpott Dam to take further instrument readings and real time observations during this record event.

