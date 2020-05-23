Deputies investigate the discovery of a dead body found in a ditch in Bland County

BLAND CO., Va. – The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is conducting an unattended death investigation in Bland County.

State police say they were notified Saturday that a body was discovered in a ditch along Wilderness Road near I-77.

State police are still processing the scene and working to determine the nature and circumstances related to the death of the male.

According to deputies, the body will be transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for autopsy.