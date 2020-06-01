Montgomery, Pulaski counties close pools, cancel camps for summer

Montgomery and Pulaski counties are closing their pools and canceling camps for the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is the full statement:

"In response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak (and uncertainty regarding the short- and long-term reopening guidance established by the Commonwealth), Montgomery County Frog Pond and the Pulaski County Evelyn Alexander Water Park will not open for the 2020 summer season.

In addition, the Montgomery County Frog Hoppers Summer Camp and the Pulaski County Randolph Park Summer Camp are cancelled for 2020."