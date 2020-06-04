Cracker Barrel could add beer, wine to restaurants to help reopenings

ROANOKE, Va. – Some new menu items could be coming to Cracker Barrels as they start to reopen.

The company, which currently offers beer and wine at 20 restaurants, said it may expand the program, according to Nation’s Restaurant News.

“The past several months have presented unprecedented challenges for Cracker Barrel, the industry and our country. I believe our strategic priorities, such as accelerating our off-premise business, combined with the rapid actions we took to bolster liquidity, strengthen our business model and adapt our operations to the circumstances have positioned us well for the recovery period to come,” said Cracker Barrel President and CEO Sandra B. Cochran in a statement.

NRN reports that the company announced during an investor’s call Tuesday that reopened restaurants are shifting to a new menu that includes new offerings such as chicken pot pie and Saturday fried pork chops.

