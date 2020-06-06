Carilion Roanoke Memorial doctors, students, residents take a knee in solidarity

ROANOKE, Va. – People across the country have been publicly taking a stand against racism, and today local health care workers united to take a knee.

About 45 people at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital joined the movement.

Together, they took a knee in silence for 10 minutes, which is only a little longer than how long the ex-officer had his knee on George Floyd’s neck.

“It was impressive to see; we had medical students, residents, physicians, therapists, everybody come out together and say that it’s time that we stand together as health care workers who share our own privilege and say that we’re not going to be a part of that any longer. And we would like to see changes happen in our own communities and with our colleagues and patients,” said Dr. Danielle Deines, a neonatologist at CRMH.

This is part of a larger, nationwide effort: #WhiteCoatsForBlackLives