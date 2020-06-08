NASCAR hauler parade honors staff at Sovah Health in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – NASCAR is showing its appreciation for some local doctors and nurses in a unique way.

NASCAR haulers paraded around Sovah Health in Martinsville Monday afternoon.

This is the 50th anniversary of the hospital there.

With the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway Wednesday, the hospital thought the parade would be a good way to help celebrate the hospital and the doctors and nurses that work there.

“This is a very special day for us, once again to honor those frontline heroes, many, many, many of which are in this audience today, and say ‘Thank you.’ We really appreciate NASCAR coming out and saying ‘Thanks’ to all of you, our team here at Sovah Martinsville," said Sovah Health Martinsville CEO Dale Alward.

After the parade, hospital employees were treated to meals.