Roanoke’s MystiCon cancels event scheduled for February

ROANOKE, Va. – Mysticon, Roanoke’s science fiction convention, has canceled its event scheduled for February 2021.

Below is the full statement from event organizers:

“At MystiCon the health, safety, and security of our attendees, guests, vendors, hotel employees, staff and volunteers is our first and most important priority. Because of the ongoing medical threat posed by the Covid-19 Coronavirus Pandemic, the Staff and Board of MystiCon has made the difficult decision to cancel our February 2021 convention. We thank everyone who has helped make the MystiCon Science Fiction Convention such a resounding (and fun!) success over this past decade and we will miss seeing all of you in 2021.”