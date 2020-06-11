What’s News Today for Thursday, June 11, 2020

ROANOKE, Va. – Governor Northam is expected to address re-opening plans for colleges and universities at 2 p.m. during his regular coronavirus updates. We will carry that live here on wsls.com, the WSLS 10 News App and on air on 10 News.

The Municipal Building, the Charles H. Harris Financial Service Center, and all other City of Danville governmental buildings will reopen to the public on Thursday with modifications due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Each building has a slightly different protocol for reopening that has been developed by the department responsible for that building.

The Town of Blacksburg will close Draper Road between College Avenue and Jackson Street to expand outdoor dining and create more public space downtown. The Town says its committed to helping restaurants open outdoor dining safely. Closing Draper Road will allow for expanded outdoor seating, wider sidewalks, and public spaces for downtown pedestrians. Over the coming weeks picnic tables, planters and lights will be added to transform the space into an inviting area.

The New River Valley Public Health Task Force will hold ongoing drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Blacksburg High School, from noon to 2 p.m. The site is closed to the public. You much have a letter and an appointment to be tested.

Cabins and lodges reopen at Virginia State Parks. There are some changes. Linens will no longer be provided. Overnight guests in cabins and lodges will need to bring their own sheets, pillowcases, blankets, towels, washcloths, shower mats, kitchen towels and dishcloths. There will also be a 24-hour rest period between check-outs and check-ins to allow airborne particles time to settle onto stabilizable surfaces to be sanitized and provides additional protection to housekeepers.

Convoy of Hope will provide more than 40,000 pounds of food and supplies to about 1,000 households / vehicles during its drive-thru distribution at Martinsville Speedway from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. As NASCAR returns to racing in Martinsville, the Joey Logano Foundation, The NASCAR Foundation, and an outreach ministry of Elevation Church based in Charlotte are partnering with Convoy of Hope to bring hope and a tractor trailer full of emergency food, water and hygiene supplies to Martinsville, a community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This event follows the group’s first joint relief effort at Darlington Raceway on May 18.

The Botetourt County School board meets tonight at 6:30. On the agenda is an update on reopening schools in the fall.