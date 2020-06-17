Authorities identify victim of Pittsylvania County homicide

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Authorities have identified the woman who they say was shot inside her Pittsylvania County home on Thursday.

According to Virginia State Police, 39-year-old Xochic Ochoa was shot to death on June 11.

Someone called 911 from a home on Mount Cross Road just before 4:30 p.m. The caller said a woman had been killed and dispatch could hear gunshots being fired in the background, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities arrived on scene and found an armed man, who family members say is Ochoa’s husband, who refused to put down his gun. Shots were fired, according to state police. State police said the man was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities say the suspect has not been charged and they will not comment on his condition.

Once authorities were able to safely get inside the house, they found a woman dead, according to state police. Two girls and a man who had been at the house earlier got to a neighbor’s house safely before authorities arrive on scene.

According to Virginia State Police, results of the investigation into the officer-involved shooting will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, and they will decide what further information to release.