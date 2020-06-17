Mast General Store officially opens in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Mast General Store is officially open in Roanoke.

City officials were on hand Wednesday morning to help cut the ribbon.

Getting the store open in the historic former Heironimous Building took about two years.

Company officials say the history of the building is what drew them in.

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea said this is very timely for the city.

“Roanoke continues to be more vibrant with each new investment by our businesses,” said Lea. “This premiere Jefferson Street location (Mast General Store) will benefit from continued increase in downtown residential living.”

The store created nine full-time jobs and 14 part-time jobs.