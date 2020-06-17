65ºF

Portion of Orange Ave closed in Roanoke due to flooding

Police asking drivers to avoid area

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Flooding, Weather
ROANOKE, Va. – Wednesday’s rain and flooding caused several local road closures, including a portion of Orange Avenue in Roanoke.

As of 3:50 p.m., both lanes of Orange Avenue NE were closed between Hollins Road and Plantation Road due to flooding.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

