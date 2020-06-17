Portion of Orange Ave closed in Roanoke due to flooding
Police asking drivers to avoid area
ROANOKE, Va. – Wednesday’s rain and flooding caused several local road closures, including a portion of Orange Avenue in Roanoke.
As of 3:50 p.m., both lanes of Orange Avenue NE were closed between Hollins Road and Plantation Road due to flooding.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Both lanes of Orange Avenue NE are closed between Hollins Rd and Plantation Rd due to flooding. Please seek an alternate route and avoid the area if possible. Remember, #TurnAroundDontDrown#roanoketraffic #trafficalert #rpdtrafficalert— Roanoke Police (@rpdsafercity) June 17, 2020
