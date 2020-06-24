Roanoke offering free, walk-in COVID-19 testing on Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – On Thursday, Roanoke will have its first free walk-in COVID-19 testing site for the community.

New Horizon Healthcare will open its parking lot at 3716 Melrose Ave NW to patients, first come, first served, who want a test.

Organizers told 10 News they recently received financial support from various organizations to make this happen.

And they hope to have more testing sites pop up in the future.

“This is a part of that mission that we’re really excited to extend and we’re hopeful to have lots of people come out so we can serve as many as folks as we can,” said chief administrator Chance Welfare.

No appointment is necessary. You're asked to bring your I.D.

Testing is available from 10 to 12 p.m. and then again at 3 to 6 p.m.