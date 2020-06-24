United Airlines suspends service to Myrtle Beach effective July 6 due to virus concerns

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Anyone planning to fly United to Myrtle Beach later this summer might be out of luck.

United Airlines is suspending its service to Myrtle Beach, effective on July 6, WMBF is reporting.

WMBF reports that the airline cited “demand conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic” as the reason for temporarily discontinuing service.

As 10 News has reported, local health officials are seeing cases grow in locals returning from trips to Myrtle Beach.

Airline officials said they will continue to monitor the situation to determine when service will resume.