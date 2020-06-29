Roanoke Valley sees largest two-week jump yet in coronavirus cases

ROANOKE, Va. – The latest coronavirus numbers from the Virginia Department of Health show Roanoke and its surrounding areas are trending in the wrong direction.

In the past two weeks, the Roanoke City Health District and the Alleghany Health District have had a combined 392 new coronavirus cases. That’s the largest two-week jump since Virginia’s first case was announced on March 7.

Roanoke, Botetourt, Alleghany and Craig counties, as well as the cities of Covington and Salem make up the Alleghany Health District.

There’s more to this story than just raw numbers.

With regards to percentage increase, these two health districts have seen a 90.95% increase in cases since June 15.

That’s the highest two-week period percentage increase since May 12, when it was number is the highest since May 12, when that percentage was 110.68%.

On that date, the two health districts reported 114 new cases over two weeks, for a total of 217 cases.