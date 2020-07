(Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Botetourt, Va. – A car fire has shut down one northbound lane along Interstate 81 in Botetourt County.

No word on any injuries.

The fire is near MM171.5.

Update: Vehicle Fire: NB on I-81 at MM171.5 (3.0mi north of Rt614 Exit168) in Botetourt Co. 1 NB travel lane closed. Delay 1 mi. 9:44AM — I81VA (@I81VA) July 4, 2020

All northbound lanes were closed at one point.

Expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSLS for the latest.