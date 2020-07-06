91ºF

Michael Brown indicted on first-degree murder, 6 other felonies

Grand jury handed down the indictments against Brown on Monday

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Michael Brown appears in court for preliminary hearing

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – On Monday, a grand jury took the next step before the ex-Marine accused of killing mother’s boyfriend in November goes to trial.

The Franklin County grand jury handed down seven indictments against Michael Brown:

  1. First-degree murder of Rodney Wilfred Brown
  2. Use of a firearm while committing murder
  3. Breaking and entering with intent to commit a misdemeanor, except assault and battery or tresspass, while armed with a deadly weapon
  4. Larceny of a firearm belonging to Rodney Brown
  5. Use of a firearm while committing burglary
  6. Stealing Rodney Brown’s credit card
  7. Breaking and entering with the intent to commit larceny, while armed with a deadly weapon

Brown had a preliminary hearing on June 24 after leading authorities on a multi-day manhunt after he reportedly killed Rodney Brown.

