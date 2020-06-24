Michael Brown to appear in court for preliminary hearing

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Michael Brown, the Marine accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend, is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Brown was on the run for 18 days, leading authorities on a nationwide manhunt that spanned from Franklin County to Clarendon County, S.C. to Roanoke. He was eventually arrested at his mother’s Franklin County home, where he allegedly shot and killed her boyfriend, Rodney Brown, on Nov. 9, 2019.

Brown is charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the death of Rodney Brown. Prior to that, Brown deserted his post at Camp Lejeune in mid-October, where he served as a combat engineer with the Marines.

Several search warrants have been filed in the case.

According to one search warrant, investigators collected 70 items from the RV officials believe Michael Brown was using. It was found in a church parking lot in Roanoke on Nov. 14, 2019. According to his lawyer, Deborah Caldwell-Bono, Brown was in the RV the entire time as law enforcement agencies searched the vehicle before he escaped once the RV was in a tow lot.

Among the items collected from the RV were nine pistols and rifles, dozens of rounds of ammo, a gas mask, body armor, night-vision goggles, a chemical suit and an Army handbook on explosives.

The search warrant also revealed the day before the RV was found, investigators talked to an “associate” who confirmed he had been with Michael Brown, but Brown left in an RV.

A second search warrant for a Roanoke credit union showed investigators searched a bank account for “any and all evidence of purchases made of elements of the crime.”

Another warrant looks at Rodney Brown’s bank statements from Jan. 1 to Nov. 21 last year.