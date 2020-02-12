New details: Warrants in Michael Brown case unsealed

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Search warrants are revealing new details about the investigation into the murder of Rodney Brown.

Fifty seven search warrants, sealed since Nov. 12, were unsealed in Franklin County Circuit Court Wednesday.

Brown was found shot to death Nov. 9 outside his home in Franklin County.

Michael Brown, 22, has been charged with Rodney’s death.

Rodney Brown was living with Brown’s mother, Vanessa Hanson.

Michael Brown was arrested Nov. 27 after a multi-week nationwide manhunt.

The majority of the unsealed search warrants are for Michael’s social media, phone, cable and e-mail accounts.

They do not say what, if anything of value, was collected, only that the accounts were searched.

Multiple electronic devices, including phones, external hard drives and cameras are listed as having been collected from the RV found in Roanoke Nov. 14 and believed to belong to Brown.

Multiple devices were also collected from Michael’s mother’s house in Franklin County, where he was arrested, when he was arrested.

Michael is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on March 19.