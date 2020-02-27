NEW: Search warrant unsealed in Michael Brown case

Published: February 27, 2020, 10:37 am Updated: February 27, 2020, 11:12 am

ROANOKE, Va. – A search warrant is revealing new details about the case of a Marine accused of murdering his mother’s boyfriend in Franklin County.

According to the warrant, investigators searched Rodney Brown’s bank statements from Jan. 1 to Nov. 21 last year.

The warrant says the search also included copies of checks, wire transfers, deposits, IRA and CD accounts, life insurance policies, business resolutions and signature cards.

Brown was found shot to death outside his girlfriend’s home Nov. 9.

Michael Brown was arrested at the home after an 18-day nationwide manhunt.

He is scheduled to be in court March 19.