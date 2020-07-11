88ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

News

Death investigation underway after woman’s body found following dumpster fire, police say

Taylor Kelso, Producer

Tags: Body, Dumpster, VA Beach
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – According to WAVY, Virginia Beach Police are investigating a death on Saturday afternoon after a woman’s body was found in a dumpster following a dumpster fire.

Just after noon., dispatch requested the police to assist with a dumpster fire incident in the 4700 block of Columbus Street.

Once the fire was extinguished, the Virginia Beach Fire Department discovered the deceased body inside of the dumpster. The body is believed to be an adult woman, police say.

This scene is still active.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: