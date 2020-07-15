10 News working to help viewers “Find Your Money”

Roanoke – The past few months have proved to be financially difficult for many, and 10 News is working to help out it’s viewers.

There’s $2 billion worth of unclaimed property in Virginia, and chances are some of it belongs to you. One in four Virginians have unclaimed property.

This money can come from forgotten accounts, life insurance policies, uncashed payroll or refund checks, unclaimed stocks and dividends or tangible items from safe deposit boxes.

10 News is once again partnering with the Virginia Department of Treasury Unclaimed Property division to reconnect you with your unclaimed property. Since 10 News began this initiative, we have found our viewers nearly $900,000. This time around, we are hoping to hit the one-million mark!

The Find Your Money phone bank begins Thursday from 4-7:30 p.m. and continues Friday, July 17 from 6-9:30 a.m. Over the two-day event last fall, we found our viewers $73,000.

The toll-free number to call will be aired on WSLS 10 and posted on the 10 News website and social media pages.