Dr. Oliver White Hill, son of legendary Roanoke civil rights attorney, dies at 70

Richmond – Dr. Oliver White Hill Jr, the son of the legendary civil rights lawyer Oliver Hill who grew up and practiced law in Roanoke, has died. Hill was 70 years old.

Hill’s father was an attorney who was involved in the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case. A historical marker now sits outside the Oliver Hill House in Roanoke, ensuring Oliver Hill’s legacy will live on. The home is now used for youth mentoring through Big Brother’s Big Sisters in Roanoke.

According to Hill’s obituary, he passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 7. Hill, nicknamed Duke, was a professor of psychology and held several positions at Virginia State University, including chair of the psychology department and dean of the College of Natural and Health Sciences.

10 News interviewed Hill in 2018 when he was in Roanoke for the dedication of his father’s home. During that dedication, Mayor Sherman Lea also announced the city would rename the courthouse in his honor.

A memorial service will be held at Scotts Funeral Chapel, 116 East Brookland Park Blvd, Richmond, VA. A live stream of the service can be found here.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Feedmore or Nationz Foundation.