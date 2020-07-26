United Way of the New River Valley ‘Stuffs the Bus’ with school supplies

CHRISTIANSBURG – Families are still preparing for the start of school, but an annual tradition helped get school supplies for kids in need.

United Way of the New River Valley’s “Stuff the Bus” donation site set up shop on Main Street in Christiansburg. The program to donate money and school supplies launched at the beginning of the month.

Executive Director Sara Bohn said a fair share of people stopped at the bus to give what they had. She said the fundraiser is especially important this year, given COVID-19′s effect on school and the economy.

“The kids...we need to get them off to a great start for their life, with anything we can do to make that happen,” Bohn said. “Stuff the Bus is just one piece of what we can do to help them get a great start to life.”

The program continues through the end of the month, after which the school supplies will be distributed to the kids.