Henry County murder suspects arrested in California by university police

ARCATA, Calif. – After nearly two months, authorities arrested two Henry County murder suspects in California on Wednesday.

At 1:03 a.m., two Humboldt State University police officers were patrolling a satellite campus when they found three people sleeping on a stairwell near a car that had stolen plates, according to the police department.

Two of the three people were identified as Daniel Fish, 37, and Ashleigh Nicole McCallister, 23, wanted in connection with the June 5 death of 39-year-old Robert Williams.

Each was wanted on a count of second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The third person with them was an unknowing traveler who police interviewed and released at the scene.

“Our officers come to work every day with the singular purpose of keeping our campus and community safe,” said Interim UPD Chief Christina Lofthouse. “These arrests highlight the great job both UPD and Arcata PD do in serving our community. My hope is that these arrests will give the family of the victim some peace and allow the healing process to begin.”

University police are now coordinating with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.