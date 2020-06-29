Two wanted, one arrested after Bassett man killed

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding two people in connection with the death of a 39-year-old Bassett man earlier this month.

On June 5, authorities responded to Grace Street in Bassett for a report of shots fired.

Deputies responded to find Robert Williams dead, after he was shot multiple times.

Authorities later announced they were searching for Douglas Gillespie, who they called a person of interest in the case.

TOP LEFT: Douglas Hampton Gillespie. Mugshot laid over an image of the crime scene from June 5, 2020. (Image Credit: Luis Romero) (Luis Romero)

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office announced that Gillespie was arrested in Live Oak County, Texas on charges of second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He’s awaiting extradition to Virginia.

The Sheriff’s Office is also searching for Daniel Fish and Ashleigh Nicole McCallister, who are both wanted on a count of second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Both Fish and McCallister live at the same address, 4250 Sunset Drive in Henry County, near Martinsville city limits.

Fish is 37 years old and McCallister is 23 years old.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or call Crime Stoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

The Crime Stoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime.