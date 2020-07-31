24-year-old man arrested, two guns seized after shots fired in Altavista

ALTAVISTA, Va. – A 24-year-old man has been arrested after authorities say he fired several shots in an Altavista neighborhood.

Police say they received a report of shots fired near Rail Line Drive around 10:20 on Sunday night.

Officers then put out a search warrant after determining who was behind the incident.

24-year-old Gregory Worley was charged with willfully discharging a firearm in the street, recklessly handling a firearm and felony brandishing of a firearm within 1000 feet of a school.

Worley was arrested on Thursday and released on an unsecured bond, according to police. Authorities say two guns were also seized.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Altavista Police Department at 434-369-7425.