Mill Mountain Theatre releasing its first-ever digital production next month

ROANOKE, Va. – The show must go on.

Mill Mountain Theatre is doing something it’s never done before in order to bring music and arts back to the stage.

This week, the theatre began production on a digital musical.

Actors are quarantining for two weeks and rehearsing for Polkadot: The Cool Kids Musical on Zoom.

The play is timely as it’s about a little girl who has polkadot skin and moves to a square-only town.

The play was inspired by the Little Rock Nine.

“I’m from Arkansas and I feel really fortunate to be able to work on this because I feel a connection with it,” said actor Achilles Mulkey.

“I feel so lucky and it’s so timely and it’s honestly so meant to be that I’m here at this time with all of these people,” said actress Nisa Mercado.

The lead actress said, she just graduated from college and is grateful for the opportunity to take the stage, because most of her classmates are out of work.

“I know for me personally, I really struggled really hard to find hope and so when Mill Mountain reached out to me, like, that hope was really restored,” said Alexia Buckner, actress.

“It’s an interesting experience for all of us and think we’re really excited to be able to do theatre right now when a lot of other people aren’t,” said Christopher Castanho, director.

If you would like to watch Polkadots streamed for free September 15 – October 9, click here.