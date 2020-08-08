20 arrested, two still wanted on drug charges in ‘Operation Unmasked’

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – An operation involving law enforcement from several local and state agencies resulted in an Alleghany County grand jury indicting 22 people on 59 mostly drug-related charges.

On July 23, officers started arresting those indicted, and as of Thursday, all but two people indicted as a result of “Operation Unmasked” had been arrested, according to Alleghany County Sheriff Kevin Hall.

The two people who are still wanted are Regina Angle and Micahel Brewster Jr., who are both from Covington, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

“Operation Unmasked” is an effort by the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force, which is a state police task force that includes officers from Virginia State Police as well as from the counties of Alleghany, Bath and Craig.

Officers from the Craig County Sheriff’s Office, Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office, Clifton Forge Police Department and Covington Police Department assisted the task force in this effort.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Angle and Brewster Jr. is asked to call the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office at 540-965-1770 or the Drug Task Force at 540-965-6308. Calls will be kept confidential.