Montgomery County man arrested for indecent exposure to a minor

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A Montgomery County man is facing charges for indecent exposure to a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say Walter Morgan, 35 of Elliston, was arrested on Aug. 11 in connection to an indecent exposure case that happened in Shawsville on Aug. 5.

Morgan was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and deputies without incident in Roanoke, according to the sheriff’s office. He’s been charged with one count of petit larceny and two counts of indecent exposure to a minor.

Authorities say he is being held in Montgomery County Jail without bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, information from the public helped lead to Morgan’s arrest.