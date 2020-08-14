Family plans memorial for teen found dead in 1986 after leaving Lexington group home

LEXINGTON, Va. – A local family finally has answers after a woman’s remains found in a landfill in 1986 were recently identified as their loved one.

“I feel so responsible,” said Kim Atkins, sister of Christy Lynn Floyd, whose remains were identified by Chesterfield County Police.

Floyd was 16 and living in Richmond when she disappeared.

Atkins blames herself for her sister’s death.

“She followed my lead,” said Atkins.

More than 30 years ago, the two left their Lexington group home to find their mother in Richmond. They found her, but not long after, her sister went missing.

A couple days later, police discovered a body In a Chesterfield County landfill.

It took decades to identify, but thanks to DNA, the family now knows that body was Floyd.

Atkins said she often travels to Lexington and goes by the home she and her sister ran away from, thinking of the happy memories there, but that will change now.

“That’s a lot I’m going to have to work through,” said Atkins. “It’s going to be different because now I know what happened to her.”

Christy’s family will pick up her remains Saturday and is planning a memorial ceremony in Buena Vista.

“My sister deserves the best,” Atkins said.

Chesterfield Police are investigating this case. They have identified a man they believe may have information about what happened, but as of Friday he was not considered a suspect.