‘We wanted to help out’: Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg accepts old cars to help local families

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Edward Prasse just gave away his late mother’s 1998 Oldsmobile.

“It was kind of sentimental to us. We kept it for a very long time,” Prasse said. ”...It’s still working, everything except the air conditioning. So, you couldn’t use it in the summertime.”

The Oldsmobile is going to an organization that desperately needs it right now. Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg is seeing an increase in demand for its services, so the organization is happy to receive donations like Prasse’s.

“Since the beginning of the COVID crisis, Meals on Wheels has been lucky enough to the number of people who have responded to our increase and growth, but our meal cost has grown exponentially,” said executive director Chris Shabstar.

That growth is what drove Shabstar to sign up with Meals on Wheels of America’s car donation program.

Anyone who donates an old car, boat, RV or motorcycle can make arrangements online to have it towed. And when it’s sold, all the money will help feed families in the Lynchburg area.

“We started with this program six weeks ago. We’ve had one person already donate a car. Another person called to see if they can help us out,” Shabstar said.

Prasse said the organization is doing a great service for the community.

“We wanted to help out,” Prasse said.

It’s something he said he knows his mom would approve of and be happy with.

Lynchburg’s Meals on Wheels is accepting donations for any vehicle. These are the basic requirements:

Vehicle has a clear title. However, if you do not have the title, call the organization anyway.

Vehicle is in one piece and towable

Vehicle is accessible for safe towing

Vehicle does not need to be running

It’s also tax deductible. To learn more about the program and how to sign up click here and select Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg.