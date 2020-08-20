Radford University suspends three students for conduct violations related to health, safety

RADFORD, Va. – Some students at Radford University have a “blatant disregard” for the health of the campus and community in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to university leaders.

As of Thursday, the university has suspended three students, one for the entire academic year and two for the fall semester. While university leaders can’t release the specific circumstances surrounding these suspensions, they said the incidents each involved “endangering conduct and failure to comply as outlined in the Standards of Student Conduct.”

While university leaders say they’re proud of the students who are standing by their Healthy Highlanders commitment upon their return to campus, they’re also holding other students accountable for making “unwise or unsafe choices,” as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic and the overall health of the Radford campus and community.

This comes as leaders at Virginia Tech place seven students on interim suspension over conduct code violations surrounding public health.

Classes started at Radford on Aug. 12.

Below is the full statement from Radford University:

Radford University is being diligent in its efforts to hold students accountable, especially those with multiple offenses and/or blatant disregard for the health of our campus and our community. We are proud of our students who have elected to stand by our Healthy Highlander commitment, and we will continue to hold those accountable who make unwise or unsafe choices. Since beginning classes one week ago, we have been encouraged by the many students who are demonstrating their Highlander values by putting the health, safety, and well-being of the campus and the community first and foremost.

Radford University has suspended a total of three students, one for an academic year and two for a semester. The incidents involved endangering conduct and failure to comply as outlined in the Standards of Student Conduct (https://www.radford.edu/content/dam/departments/administrative/policies/StudentAffairsPoliciesandProcedures/SA-PO-1300_StandardsofStudentConduct.pdf).

“Endangering conduct is defined as “conduct that threatens or endangers the health or safety of any person.” Failure to comply is defined as “failure to comply with directions of University officials or other law enforcement officers during the performance of their duties including but not limited to failure to accurately identify oneself to these persons when requested to do so; fleeing the scene of an incident; and failure to fulfill University directives, requirements and conduct sanctions.”

Click or tap here to take a look at Radford University’s reopening plan.