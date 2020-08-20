‘We are the Comeback City’: Danville receives All-America City honors for first time since 1977

DANVILLE, Va. – Two Virginia cities were in the running for the All-America City awards, but only one walked away with the honors.

Danville was awarded one of ten All-America City honors Wednesday night, its first win since 1977.

Roanoke, which has won this award seven times, ended up as a finalist.

Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones sees the All-America City honor as a key moment in the city’s identity.

“There have been some people who could not believe we could turn it around. There have been people who said, ‘Danville is dead. Danville is gone,‘” Jones said. “I’m hoping this gives them hope and lets them know we are the Comeback City.”

The city’s presentation focused on the younger generation’s efforts to improve their community. That centered on the Youth Health Equity Leadership Institute (YHELI), a Virginia Department of Health program which mentors Danville children and teens.

“It’s just letting the students know, ‘You can do what you want, but when you do make it, give back to your community, because somebody else could really use your help,’” said Shani Gaylord, administrator of the YHELI program.

City manager Ken Larking believes this award will help put Danville on the map for both potential residents and businesses.

“It’s an outside agency saying ‘This is a city that is on the move, that is making improvements, that is looking at its challenges and willing to work,’” said Larking.

Jones said the city is already planning on installing All-America City signs all throughout town. He said his lasting memory of the award is what was said directly before they received the honors.

“The person who made the announcement stated that Danville is a place that will welcome everyone, and that really touched me,” Jones said.