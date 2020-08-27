God’s Pit Crew deploying volunteers, supplies to Hurricane Laura victims

DANVILLE, Va. – God’s Pit Crew volunteers are gearing up to head to Lake Charles, Louisiana to help Hurricane Laura victims.

They’re expected to leave Danville Friday at 6 a.m. to clean up debris.

About 20 people have signed up to be part of the first crew dispatched south.

The founder of God’s Pit Crew, Randy Johnson, said sending the tool and equipment trucks can be a Godsend for those with no way to get trees and limbs off their homes.

“For folks who have been drastically affected by this, got trees laying all over their house and in their yards, this just, they come back in not knowing what in the world am I going to do, how can I possibly take care of this,” said Johnson.

The nonprofit needs donations for their “blessing buckets” since they’ve already sent out 70 semi-truck loads of relief due to COVID-19 and other natural disasters this year.

If you would like donate, click here.