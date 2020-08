LYNCHBURG, Va. – As police investigate a shooting that happened in Lynchburg last weekend, they’re asking for the community’s help.

No one was hurt after someone fired shots into the Waffle House on Wards Road, but the building was hit.

It happened on Aug. 22 at 12:38 a.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Campbell at 434-485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online.