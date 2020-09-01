72ºF

WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gives Sept. 1 coronavirus update

Governor is set to speak at 2 p.m. A livestream player will be added before he begins

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Gov. Ralph Northam giving a coronavirus update on July 28, 2020.
Gov. Ralph Northam giving a coronavirus update on July 28, 2020. (WSLS 10)

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

His 2 p.m. news conference will be his fourth focused on the coronavirus since he ended his bi-weekly conferences back in June.

Prior to this, Northam’s last update was on August 5.

As of Tuesday, there have been 121,615 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 2,612 people have died.

Since July 1, Virginia has been in Phase Three of reopening.

