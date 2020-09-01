WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gives Sept. 1 coronavirus update

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

His 2 p.m. news conference will be his fourth focused on the coronavirus since he ended his bi-weekly conferences back in June.

Prior to this, Northam’s last update was on August 5.

As of Tuesday, there have been 121,615 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 2,612 people have died.

Since July 1, Virginia has been in Phase Three of reopening.