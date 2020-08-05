WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gives coronavirus update, talks Isaias impacts

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is giving an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday.

During his 2 p.m. news conferences, the governor will also be discussing the impacts of Tropical Storm Isaias in Virginia.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]

This is is the governor’s third news conference talking about the coronavirus since he ended his bi-weekly news conferences.

Prior to this, Northam’s last update was on July 28. Before that, it was on July 14 and before that, he gave one on June 25.

As of Wednesday, there are 95,049 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 2,274 people have died.

Since July 1, Virginia has been in Phase Three of reopening.