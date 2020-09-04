Roanoke police searching for car involved in deadly hit-and-run crash

ROANOKE, Va. – Police are looking for the car that hit and killed a 55-year-old Roanoke man who was crossing the street on Thursday evening.

At about 6:15 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Salem Turnpike and Calvary Road NW to find a man just off the road with what appeared to be serious injuries, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The man, who authorities identified as Albert Cager Jr., was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Witnesses told police that Cager was crossing the road when he was hit by a cream or white-colored four-door older model sedan, which then drove away.

Authorities said there was no vehicle at the scene and witnesses said they saw the vehicle continue east on Salem Turnpike NW after the crash.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500.