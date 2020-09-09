11-year-old dies after motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. – An 11-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina, according to the National Park Service.

Authorities say the crash happened on Sunday around 11:45 a.m. near milepost 297.

According to police, Jason Kruk, the driver of the motorcycle, made a correction while driving after the car in front of him stopped suddenly before going into the northbound lane where he hit a pickup truck.

Kruk was taken to to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries, and his 11-year-old son was airlifted to a local hospital where he later died, according to police. The truck driver reportedly received minor injuries.

Authorities say both were wearing helmets.