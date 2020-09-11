One arrested, another still at large in connection with Danville murder

DANVILLE, Va. – Police in Danville said investigators are still looking for a man wanted in connection with a 2019 Danville murder.

29-year-old Domonic Fitzgerald, of Danville, remains at large, according to Danville police.

A grand jury indicted Fitzgerald and 25-year-old Guren Clemons last month for first-degree murder, robbery and related firearms charges for shooting Caleb Morris on Lanier Avenue in 2019.

Police said Clemons, of Danville, was in jail in Charlotte County on unrelated charges when law enforcement serve him with the indictments. He is now being held in the Danville City Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about Fitzgerald’s whereabouts is asked to call 991 or contact the Danville Police Department at 434-793-0000. You can also submit a tip online.