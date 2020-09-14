Mother, son indicted, one on murder charge, after missing Virginia man found dead

BLAND COUNTY, Va. – What started out as a search for a missing person has ended in a murder case, according to authorities in Bland County.

A grand jury indicted two people on Monday in connection with the murder of David Hayes, of Tazewell.

Hayes' body was found in July, according to WVVA.

At the time, WVVA reported that brothers Justin and Joshua Hackler were arrested in connection with his death.

On Monday, Justin Hackler was indicted on charges of second-degree murder, concealing a dead body, conspiracy to conceal a dead body and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Leslie Hackler, his mother, was indicted on charges of conspiracy to conceal a dead body and concealing a dead body.

The Bland County Sheriff’s Office and Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office both presented evidence to the grand jury in Bland County Circuit Court on Monday.