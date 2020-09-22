Former Ragazzi’s building sold, but it will not be a restaurant

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – If you drive Electric Road in Roanoke County, it’s hard to miss the giant “For Sale” sign that’s been outside Ragazzi’s for years.

Ragazzi’s final day was Oct. 22, 2017 and now, the building has finally sold.

But bad news for food lovers, it will not be a new restaurant, according to Poe & Cronk senior associate Daniel Wickham.

The building was under contract twice before; however, both sales fell thru, according Wickham.

The buyer, Jeffrey Gordon from Gordon Development, is based in New York and purchased the property for $1,163,750.

Wickham was not able to say what will become of the building, but he could confirm that it will not be a restaurant.