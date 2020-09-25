Two arrested after victim shot in hand in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police say two people are in custody after a person was found with a gunshot wound to the hand in Lynchburg.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday in the 1100 block of Rivermont Ave.

When officers arrived, they say they found one man with a gunshot wound to the hand near Victoria Avenue.

Officers identified the suspect vehicle and foud it in the 1500 block of Longview Drive about 30 minutes later, according to police.

Montchello Johnson, 25, and Cynthia Scott, 24, were both arrested and charged with: